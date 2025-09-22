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Ameé Ruszkai

Ballon d'Or Feminin 2025 official rankings: Aitana Bonmati beats Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo to Golden Ball after Barcelona treble and outstanding Euro 2025

A. Bonmati
M. Caldentey
A. Russo
Women's football
C. Kelly
A. Putellas
England
Spain
Arsenal Women
Barcelona
Chelsea FC Women
WSL
Liga F
Serie A Femminile
Bundesliga
Premiere Ligue
NWSL
Women's Champions League
Women's EURO
OL Lyonnes
Bayern Munich
Juventus
Real Madrid Femenino
P. Guijarro
C. Hansen
E. Pajor
C. Pina
L. Bronze
H. Hampton
S. Baltimore

The Ballon d'Or. Love it or loathe it, it's the award every footballer in the world dreams of one day winning. And now, after a memorable 2024-25 campaign, the winner of the 2025 Women's Golden Ball has been announced: Aitana Bonmati. The Barcelona star was exceptional for her club this past year, her world-class consistency standing out as the Catalans won a domestic treble, while her performances for Spain were enough to make her the Euro 2025 Player of the Tournament.

It's incredible to think that Bonmati's participation in that event was actually in doubt, after she was struck down by viral meningitis just as Spain were set to fly to Switzerland. That she was able to recover and not only play, but play to such an amazing level, is astounding. Her 2024-25 campaign wouldn't end perfectly, with defeats in the Champions League final to Arsenal and the Euro 2025 final to England depriving her of two of the titles she'd have loved to have got her hands on. Her consolation, though, is a third successive Ballon d'Or. She joins Lionel Messi and Michel Platini as the only players ever to win the Golden Ball three years in a row.

Two members of the Arsenal team that defeated Barcelona in that Champions League final joined Bonmati on the podium. In second was Mariona Caldentey, the long-time Barca icon who made the switch to north London last year and helped lead the Gunners to an unprecedented European triumph in her first season. Alessia Russo completed the top three, after not only becoming a champion of Europe with her club this year but also her country, with her goal for England in the Euro 2025 helping to get the Lionesses back into the game against Spain before they eventually broke the hearts of Bonmati and Caldentey on penalties.

That trio were up at the very top of the rankings for 2025, but how did the rest of the 30-player shortlist shake out when all the votes were counted? Check out the official rankings below:

  • Caroline Weir Real Madrid Women 2024-25Getty Images

    30. Caroline Weir (Real Madrid)

    After missing almost all of the 2023-24 season due to an ACL injury, Weir came back with a bang this past year, returning to form similar to that which took Spain by storm in her first campaign at Real Madrid. The Scotland international totted up 15 goals and 11 assists across all competitions for Las Blancas, with her brace in the team's first-ever win over Barcelona standing out.

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  • Steph Catley Arsenal Women 2024-25Getty Images

    29. Steph Catley (Arsenal)

    After being moved into a centre-back role by Renee Slegers, who took over at Arsenal back in October, Catley shone for the Gunners in a fantastic season. Usually a left-back, she brought more solidity to a defence that would end up shutting out Barcelona in the Champions League final for Arsenal's first European triumph since 2007.

  • Clara Mateo Paris FC Women 2024-25Getty Images

    =27. Clara Mateo (Paris FC)

    Crowned the Premiere Ligue's Player of the Year at both of France's end of season award ceremonies, Mateo was outstanding for underdogs Paris FC as they shocked Paris Saint-Germain to win the Coupe de France, before also securing a Champions League place. The 27-year-old scored a league-leading 18 goals and also ranked second for assists, with seven.

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  • Frida Maanum Norway Women 2025Getty Images

    =27. Frida Maanum (Arsenal)

    Another important member of Arsenal's Champions League-winning side, Maanum ended the club season with 10 goals and four assists, though those stats don't scratch the surface when it comes to the midfielder's value in the Gunners' XI. She was then a key player for a Norway side that finally reached the knockout stages of the Euros again, scoring twice in the win over Iceland.

  • Lindsey Heaps Lyon Women 2024-25Getty Images

    26. Lindsey Heaps (Lyon)

    Heaps was only outscored by two players in the French top-flight last season, racking up 12 goals despite playing in midfield, and she led the division in assists, with eight, to help OL win yet another title. Indeed, it was her terrific assist that helped Lyon open the scoring in the title-clinching win over Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Emily Fox Arsenal Women 2024-25Getty Images

    25. Emily Fox (Arsenal)

    Fox spent this past year outlining her world-class credentials, going to new levels for Arsenal at right-back. The 27-year-old was a consistent and reliable presence in the defence, helping to thwart Barcelona in the Champions League final, but also a real asset going forward as she showed just why she has a strong case for being the best in the world in her position.

  • Italy v Wales - UEFA Women's Nations League 2024/25 Grp A4 MD1Getty Images Sport

    24. Sofia Cantore (Washington Spirit)

    Cantore had an excellent campaign with Juventus last year, hitting double figures in Serie A as the Bianconere won the title for the first time since 2022, and she then backed that up with a strong Euros as Italy reached an unlikely semi-final. The 25-year-old, who has now joined the Washington Spirit, assisted both goals in the Azzurre's historic quarter-final win over Norway.

  • Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Chelsea Women 2024-25Getty Images

    23. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea)

    Few started the 2024-25 season in better form than Rytting Kaneryd, who was a livewire in a Chelsea team that clinched a domestic treble. She showcased her qualities at Euro 2025, too, flying down the wing for a Sweden side that looked like a serious contender for the title, until a spirited comeback from England ended their campaign in the quarter-finals. 

  • Esther Gonzalez Spain Women 2025Getty Images

    22. Esther Gonzalez (Gotham)

    No one has scored more goals in the NWSL this year than Gonzalez, who carried that form into Euro 2025. The Gotham striker had netted 10 times in 13 league appearances in 2025 prior to that tournament and she stood at the top of the goalscoring charts when she represented Spain in Switzerland this summer, too, winning the Golden Boot as La Roja reached the final.

  • Amanda Gutierres Brazil Women 2025Getty Images

    21. Amanda Gutierres (Palmeiras)

    Gutierres might not have been a familiar name to some prior to this summer but her Golden Boot-winning return of six goals at Copa America certainly put her on the map. The 24-year-old was a star performer as Brazil won the tournament, scoring in wins over Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and then in the final against Colombia, as the Selecao emerged victorious on penalties, with Gutierres netting in the shootout.

  • Pernille Harder Bayern Munich Women 2024-25Getty Images

    20. Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich)

    Few would argue that Harder was not the best player in Germany this past season, with the forward playing a massive role in Bayern Munich's domestic treble. Racking up 14 goals and five assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances, the Denmark international also scored six times in eight Champions League games to land herself a place on the Ballon d'Or shortlist despite her nation's shortcomings at Euro 2025.

  • Klara Buhl Germany Women 2025Getty Images

    19. Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich)

    Buhl was a stand-out performer as Germany reached the semi-finals of Euro 2025, with them only beaten in extra time by Spain. Those lively displays were no surprise to anyone who watched the winger at Bayern Munich last year, as her form was superb. Buhl racked up nine goals and 17 assists across the Bundesliga and the Champions League, playing a starring role as the German giants won a domestic treble.

  • Melchie Dumornay Lyon Women 2024-25Getty Images

    18. Melchie Dumornay (Lyon)

    Dumornay might've been a serious contender for the Ballon d'Or had Lyon not suffered a shock loss to Arsenal in the Champions League semi-finals. The 22-year-old was outstanding this past year, with 22 goals and nine assists in all competitions as OL won yet another league title. Among those strikes was the opener in the win over PSG which secured that trophy.

  • Temwa Chawinga Getty Images

    17. Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current)

    Chawinga is another NWSL star whose efforts at the end of 2024 were important in securing her spot among the Ballon d'Or nominees. The 27-year-old was crowned MVP of the league as the Kansas City Current reached the Championship game, having also won the Golden Boot. She started the 2025 season strongly, too, with nine goals in her first 14 outings.

  • Cristiana Girelli of Italy celebrates scoring Getty Images

    16. Cristiana Girelli (Juventus)

    For club and country, Girelli has had an amazing 12 months. The 35-year-old won the Serie A Golden Boot with 19 goals as Juventus won the title for the first time in three years, she opened the scoring in the Coppa Italia final as the Bianconere beat Roma and then she spearheaded Italy's charge to the Euro 2025 semi-finals, scoring both goals in the quarter-final win over Norway.

  • Sandy Baltimore Chelsea Women FA Cup 2024-25Getty Images

    15. Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea)

    Baltimore enjoyed a fantastic first season at Chelsea, playing a key role as the Blues won all three domestic honours on offer without losing a single game. That was despite her playing in a left-back position for most of the campaign, rather than in her usual spot in the forward line. The 25-year-old still managed nine goals and six assists in all competitions, with her outstanding performance in the FA Cup final a particular highlight.

  • Barbra Banda Orlando Pride 2024Imagn Images

    14. Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride)

    Banda has been in excellent form since the new NWSL season started in March, scoring eight goals in her first 14 games, but the end of her 2024 campaign also counted in the period which the Ballon d'Or voters assess. That was particularly significant as it included that the forward helped fire the Orlando Pride to the NWSL Shield and a first-ever NWSL Championship.

  • Caroline Graham Hansen Norway Women 2025Getty Images

    13. Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

    Graham Hansen was Norway's best player as her nation ended a 12-year wait to get out of the group stages at the Euros this summer, before losing to Italy in the last eight. That followed a sublime club season, in which the winger thrived as Barcelona won a domestic treble. Last year's Ballon d'Or runner-up ended 2024-25 with 21 goals and 14 assists.

  • Colombia v Brazil - Copa America Femenina 2025: FinalGetty Images Sport

    12. Marta (Orlando Pride)

    Named Player of the Tournament at Copa America, Marta rolled back the years after coming out of international retirement to play for Brazil this summer. The 39-year-old scored three goals and provided three assists in six games, despite only starting three of them, and was the stand-out player in the final, netting a brace. She also helped the Orlando Pride win the NWSL Shield and the Championship at the end of 2024.

  • Spain v Belgium - UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group BGetty Images Sport

    11. Claudia Pina (Barcelona)

    Despite not always being a starter for club and country, Pina proved herself to be a reliable match-winner regardless of her role this past year. No one scored more goals in the Champions League than the 24-year-old who not only came up with big moments as Barca won the treble, but also scored two brilliant goals in Spain's run to the Euro 2025 final.

  • Hannah Hampton England Women 2025Getty Images

    10. Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)

    The only goalkeeper nominated for this award, Hampton had a brilliant season with Chelsea, winning a share of the WSL Golden Glove as the Blues completed an unbeaten domestic treble, and then she backed it up with a huge Euros. The 24-year-old was one of England's very best players as they emerged as European champions, making big saves in the shootout wins over Sweden in the quarter-final and Spain in the final. As well as landing a spot in the top 10, she was also presented with the first-ever Women's Yashin Trophy at the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

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    9. Lucy Bronze (Chelsea)

    Bronze was one of England's best players at Euro 2025, with her performance in the quarter-final win over Sweden a particular highlight as the Lionesses defended their title. Those displays came off the back of a terrific season at Chelsea, too, where the full-back was a key player in the Blues' domestic treble, scoring the goal that sealed their sixth Women's Super League title in a row.

  • Ewa Pajor Barcelona Women 2024-25Getty Images

    8. Ewa Pajor (Barcelona)

    No one scored goals at the rate Pajor did last season. The striker ended the 2024-25 campaign with a whopping 52 for club and country, plus another 16 assists, as she helped Barcelona win a domestic treble and played for Poland at their first-ever major tournament on the women's side. Pajor scored as her country ended their summer on a high, too, with a first-ever win at the Euros.

  • Leah Williamson England Women 2025Getty Images

    7. Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

    Having missed England's last major tournament with an ACL injury, Williamson made up for lost time at Euro 2025 as she repeated the historic feat she achieved in 2022 by captaining the Lionesses to glory. That came after a glorious end to the club season, too, with the lifelong Gooner helping Arsenal to beat Barcelona in the Champions League final.

  • Patri Guijarro Spain Women 2025Getty Images

    6. Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)

    A return of 12 goals and 16 assists for club and country this past year was quite impressive for Guijarro, who is a holding midfielder for Barcelona and Spain. Arguably the best in the world in her position, she can struggle for recognition given her conservative role, but has deservedly become a regular nominee for the Ballon d'Or in recent times. She is often well-respected in the voting, too, as is evident by her strong ranking in 2025.

  • Chloe Kelly England Women 2025Getty Images

    5. Chloe Kelly (Arsenal)

    Having been unable to even get on the pitch at times in the first half of the 2024-25 season, Kelly thrived after joining Arsenal on loan in January and helped the Gunners to win the Champions League. Then, she proved to be the difference maker for England at Euro 2025, coming up with heroic contributions in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final as the Lionesses won a tournament that will forever be associated with Kelly.

  • Alexia Putellas Spain Women 2025Getty Images

    4. Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

    After some recent struggles with injury, Putellas hit new heights this past season with a remarkable individual campaign that played a big role in Barcelona winning a domestic treble. The two-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 27 goals and provided 21 assists for club and country in 2024-25, helping the latter to reach the Euro 2025 final in the summer.

  • Alessia Russo Arsenal Women 2024-25Getty Images

    3. Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

    No one scored more goals in the WSL last season than Russo, who earned a share of the Golden Boot with her 12 strikes for Arsenal, and only Pina netted more than the England striker in the Champions League, as she helped Arsenal become champions of Europe again. The 26-year-old had herself a strong Euros with the Lionesses, too, scoring in the final on her way to securing another European title.

  • Mariona Caldentey Arsenal Women UWCL trophy 2024-25Getty Images

    2. Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)

    Crowned Player of the Year in the WSL earlier this summer, Caldentey made an incredible impact in her first season at Arsenal. That was most telling in the Champions League, where her performances were crucial in the Gunners' winning. After racking up 18 goals and nine assists at club level, the 29-year-old also had an excellent Euros with Spain, opening the scoring in the final before defeat to England. It all helped her land a spot on the Ballon d'Or podium, as her transformation from a perennially underrated talent to a renowned world-class star was completed.

  • Aitana Bonmati Spain Women 2025Getty Images

    1. Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

    After winning the Ballon d'Or in 2023 and 2024, Bonmati became just the third player ever to claim this accolade in three successive years when she triumphed again in 2025. She was named Player of the Tournament at Euro 2025, after helping Spain reach the final, and also won the Best Player award in the Champions League last season, as Barcelona reached the final. Neither of those games saw Bonmati finish on the winning side, with England and Arsenal victorious respectively, but she did play a huge part in Barca's domestic treble, one not ignored by the voters who elected her the 2025 Ballon d'Or Feminin. Only Lionel Messi and Michel Platini had ever won three successive Golden Balls; now, Bonmati joins that exclusive club.