Atletico Madrid AGREE to sell Julian Alvarez to Arsenal but striker says NO with Barcelona 'dream' move in mind

In a sensational twist to the summer transfer window, Atletico Madrid have opened the door for Alvarez to join Arsenal, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish giants are now said to be willing to sanction a move to the Emirates Stadium, potentially involving a swap deal for Viktor Gyokeres, as Diego Simeone looks to resolve a situation that has become increasingly untenable at the Metropolitano.

However, the report adds that Alvarez is adamant that he will only leave the Spanish capital for Barcelona, a club he considers his "dream" destination. This stance comes after a summer of friction in which the former Manchester City man made his feelings known on the international stage.



