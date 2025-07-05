Lanus v Vasco Da Gama - Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2025Getty Images Sport
Forgotten Aston Villa flop Philippe Coutinho sneaks out the back door as ex-Liverpool star completes permanent transfer away

Former Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has left Aston Villa to complete a permanent transfer to Vasco da Gama. Coutinho left the Villans last summer to return to his homeland and join the Brazilian Serie A side on loan and he has now made his move permanent. The 33-year-old made 26 appearances last season where he scored five goals and provided three assists.

