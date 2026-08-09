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Monaco reject Crystal Palace bid for Lamine Camara amid strong interest from Liverpool and Manchester United
Crystal Palace test Monaco resolve
According to reports from Nice Matin and Foot Mercato, Crystal Palace have submitted an offer of €50 million for Camara. However, Monaco have rejected this initial approach and are demanding a fee of at least €60m to part ways with their prized midfielder.
Camara is contracted to Monaco until 2029, meaning the club are under no financial pressure to sell him, especially after already generating substantial revenue from other departures this summer. Monaco have already raised €105m through the sales of several players, so they can afford to wait patiently for Crystal Palace or any other suitor to meet their exact valuation before authorising a transfer.
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Filipe Luis wants Camara to stay
Despite the mounting interest, Monaco manager Filipe Luis has made it clear that he does not want Camara to leave. Speaking after Monaco defeated Liverpool 3-2 in a friendly on Sunday, Luis expressed his desire to keep Camara.
"We discuss the squad every day, the transfer market, what is happening and the offers that arrive. We want to build a really competitive team. I am very selfish and I want to keep all the players. I do not want anyone to leave," Luis explained.
"But I know that clubs have to make sales, which we have done. I hope we can keep him. He is probably one of the best midfielders in the world. I do not want to say too much, because I know that many clubs are interested in him. We all want him to stay. He is really important to me. He is very gifted with the ball at his feet, he covers a lot of ground. He is an exceptional player. I am really satisfied with him."
Liverpool and Manchester United monitor situation
While Crystal Palace have made the first concrete move, Liverpool and Manchester United are also keeping close tabs on Camara. Liverpool fans received a firsthand look at Camara during Sunday's friendly, where he impressed against Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in midfield. With Liverpool potentially losing players, Camara could emerge as a viable target to reinforce their squad.
Luis remains hopeful, adding: "Yes, of course I have hope. I have every hope that he stays. I think he is happy at Monaco. If he stays, he can work even harder. Because he will play, as I said, a key role in my system."
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What is next for Camara?
Camara will now focus on his preparations for the upcoming season with Monaco while his representatives handle the transfer speculation. Crystal Palace must decide whether to increase their bid to meet the €60m asking price or walk away. Meanwhile, Liverpool and Manchester United have a critical decision to make before the transfer window closes.
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