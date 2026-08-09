Monaco reject Crystal Palace bid for Lamine Camara amid strong interest from Liverpool and Manchester United

Despite the mounting interest, Monaco manager Filipe Luis has made it clear that he does not want Camara to leave. Speaking after Monaco defeated Liverpool 3-2 in a friendly on Sunday, Luis expressed his desire to keep Camara.

"We discuss the squad every day, the transfer market, what is happening and the offers that arrive. We want to build a really competitive team. I am very selfish and I want to keep all the players. I do not want anyone to leave," Luis explained.

"But I know that clubs have to make sales, which we have done. I hope we can keep him. He is probably one of the best midfielders in the world. I do not want to say too much, because I know that many clubs are interested in him. We all want him to stay. He is really important to me. He is very gifted with the ball at his feet, he covers a lot of ground. He is an exceptional player. I am really satisfied with him."