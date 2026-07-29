Bradley Barcola, Marcus Rashford and Arsenal's Vinicius Junior alternatives ranked as Gunners face missing out on Real Madrid star

Vinicius is expected to stay at the Bernabeu beyond the summer, according to Sky Sports, despite entering the final year of his contract in the Spanish capital. More talks have been scheduled, and Los Blancos are confident of keeping one of their key attackers.

Arsenal had already been left disappointed in their long-term pursuit of Morgan Rogers, with the versatile Aston Villa and England forward unexpectedly choosing to join Chelsea in an astronomical £117 million ($155m) move earlier in July.

That means it's back to the drawing board for Mikel Arteta and Co. in the search for a statement left-wing signing, but there are still plenty of elite options on the market...