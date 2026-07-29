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Krishan Davis

Bradley Barcola, Marcus Rashford and Arsenal's Vinicius Junior alternatives ranked as Gunners face missing out on Real Madrid star

Opinion
Arsenal
Vinicius Junior
B. Barcola
M. Rashford
N. Williams
E. Kroupi
L. Diaz
R. Leao
K. Yildiz
M. Godts
Premier League
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Arsenal's pursuit of Vinicius Junior always seemed like a stretch. It emerged in a bombshell revelation over the weekend that the Gunners were 'exploring' the possibility of striking a deal for the Real Madrid superstar as they seek to make a marquee left-wing signing, but at this stage it looks as though those explorations are going to come to nothing. So, where do they turn next?

Vinicius is expected to stay at the Bernabeu beyond the summer, according to Sky Sports, despite entering the final year of his contract in the Spanish capital. More talks have been scheduled, and Los Blancos are confident of keeping one of their key attackers.

Arsenal had already been left disappointed in their long-term pursuit of Morgan Rogers, with the versatile Aston Villa and England forward unexpectedly choosing to join Chelsea in an astronomical £117 million ($155m) move earlier in July.

That means it's back to the drawing board for Mikel Arteta and Co. in the search for a statement left-wing signing, but there are still plenty of elite options on the market...

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    8Mika Godts (Ajax)

    Mika Godts was among the left-wingers Arsenal were linked with early in the summer, but that noise has since gone quiet. Signing players from the Eredivisie who are otherwise unproven always represents something of a risk, albeit the Belgian did put up some impressive numbers last season.

    The tricky wide man scored 17 goals and laid on 12 more in the league for Ajax last season, but it was telling that he only struck once in the Champions League and was left out of Belgium's World Cup squad.

    At 21, Godts wouldn't exactly be the marquee signing that the Gunners are apparently after, and they have already filled the role of back-up on that flank after Leandro Trossard's exit by bringing in Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge in a fairly costly £34m ($45m) deal, probably making this one a non-starter.


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    7Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich)

    A deal that feels as though it's in the same category as the Vinicius one in terms of difficulty, Luis Diaz would certainly tick the 'statement signing' box for Arsenal, even if it is merely a pipe dream at this stage.

    The Colombian established himself as arguably the finest left-winger on the planet last season with Bayern Munich, running defences ragged as part of a lethal front three alongside Harry Kane and Michael Olise. He finished the season with a ridiculous 49 attacking contributions, split evenly between goals and assists.

    Obviously, this transfer is highly unlikely, but there is a slither of hope that a move for a player the north Londoners were previously linked with could be a possibility. It's been reported that the 29-year-old might have had his head turned by a mammoth offer from Al-Hilal, but obviously it would take some serious money for Arsenal to compete with the riches of the Saudi giants.

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    6Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

    One of the most divisive figures in Italian football, there would certainly be some risk attached to a deal for AC Milan's Rafael Leao. But if - and it's a big 'if' - he was finally able to find some consistency after a fresh start, the gamble could pay off handsomely.

    With ex-Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim now at the helm, a coach who famously does not use wingers, it seems the Rossoneri could be prepared to part with a player who was once their prized asset.

    It's been reported that Milan are demanding a €50m (£43m/$57m) fee for the 27-year-old amid interest from Turkey, which is decent value considering Leao still has the natural ability to be one of the finest wingers around on his day.

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    5Kenan Yildiz (Juventus)

    This one might be a lost cause, but there's every chance Arsenal could resurrect their interest in Juventus talisman Kenan Yildiz after seemingly being snubbed by Vini Jr. It would certainly be the statement signing they are looking for.

    The Athletic reported earlier this summer that the Gunners had made an enquiry for the Turkish wide man, but they were given short shrift by the Bianconeri, who are adamant that the 21-year-old is not for sale.

    It remains to be seen whether Juve's resolve will be tested again later in the window, but it would reportedly take a mega offer of north of €100m (£86m/$114m) for them to even begin to consider letting Yildiz go.

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    4Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

    Some Arsenal fans might turn their noses up at the idea of going after Marcus Rashford, given his deep-rooted Manchester United connection and the fact he is seemingly unwanted at Old Trafford, but the north Londoners could do a lot worse in their search for a new left-winger.

    The 28-year-old is, of course, Premier League-proven, and he is fresh from what was an impressive season on loan at Barcelona where he seemed to rediscover his form and confidence - something that shouldn't be overlooked despite the Blaugrana's bizarre decision not to take up a bargain €30m (£26m/$35m) option to buy him.

    United would supposedly be willing to do business at around that lowly £26m mark, but it has been claimed that they have no intention of selling to a domestic rival at the risk of being 'humiliated' by Rashford's potential exploits. His eye-watering £325,000-per-week wages could also be a significant stumbling block.

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    3Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

    A long-term Arsenal target, there is a sense that Nico Williams' stock has dropped somewhat over the course of the last couple of seasons, and that could mean it's finally the perfect moment for Arsenal to strike.

    Since he took Euro 2024 by storm, the winger has been hampered by niggling injuries which, in turn, have affected his output. The 24-year-old only made 25 La Liga appearances last season after dramatically snubbing a transfer to Barcelona in favour of staying with Athletic Club, providing 10 goal contributions - modest numbers for a player of his quality.

    But while this would be something of a gamble if his fitness issues persist, it has been widely reported that the remarkable 10-year contract Williams signed last summer includes a €90m (£77m/$103m) release clause, which should be well within the Gunners' means for a marquee signing.

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    2Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain)

    Many would have Bradley Barcola top of this list, and he certainly ticks plenty of boxes; the France international is an elite wide player, he is potentially available in light of the wealth of options Paris Saint-Germain have in attack, and he is believed to favour a move to the Premier League.

    However, this one isn't quite as straightforward as it might seem at a glance. Unless Arsenal are prepared to obliterate their transfer record, Barcola may well be out of reach; the latest reports claim PSG have slapped an eye-watering €170m (£146m/$194m) price tag on the 23-year-old - a valuation influenced by the huge sums the likes of Rogers and Elliot Anderson have moved for this summer.

    What's more, the Gunners face fierce competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool, to whom Barcola has supposedly given his priority. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal shift gears to change that now the Vinicius deal is looking increasingly unlikely.

  • Junior Kroupi Bournemouth 2025-26Getty

    1Eli Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth)

    Not strictly a winger, but this would be a signing for the present and future for Arsenal. Eli Junior Kroupi has emerged as one of the most coveted players in this transfer window after his sublime individual season for Bournemouth last season, which yielded 13 Premier League goals at the age of 19 and plenty of virtuoso displays. Indeed, he can count the north Londoners and Barcelona among his admirers.

    Granted, most of those strikes came from central areas, but Kroupi showed during his time in at former club Lorient that he is just as comfortable out wide, providing 11 goal contributions in just 12 outings as a left-winger (10 goals, one assist). The Frenchman - who has only just turned 20 - has already been dubbed 'the next Thierry Henry' in some quarters, and the Arsenal legend was often deployed to devastating effect off the left, especially during his time at Barcelona.

    Bournemouth, however, do not want to part with one of their star men, and it has been reported that a mammoth fee of around £111m ($148m) would be required for the Cherries to consider a sale. In the long run, though, it's a deal that might just be worth it for a youngster who is already Premier League-proven and looks a potential world-beater.

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