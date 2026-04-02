Arsenal handed transfer boost as Bundesliga giants slash asking price for defensive target

With a price tag now closer to the €65m mark, Arsenal will likely face competition but they currently appear to be the most proactive in their approach. The Gunners have already shown they are willing to spend big to secure their primary targets, and Lukeba is viewed as a long-term investment for the club. However, before making any formal approach to Leipzig, Arsenal will remain focused on winning trophies this season. Arteta's side currently sit atop the Premier League table, nine points clear of Manchester City. They are also still competing in the FA Cup and Champions League.