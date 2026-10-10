Arsenal player ratings vs Leeds United: Riccardo Calafiori and Bruno Guimaraes inspire second-half comeback

The reigning Premier League champions demonstrated significant tactical resilience to secure a 2-1 victory over a disciplined Leeds United side. Following a sterile first half that ended 0-0, the match ignited when James Justin ghosted in to give the visitors a shock lead in the 55th minute. Mikel Arteta’s side initially struggled to break down Leeds' low block, but the introduction of second-half changes shifted the structural dynamics of the contest.
The equaliser arrived through versatile left-back Riccardo Calafiori, who continues to prove his value in transition, before substitute Bruno Guimaraes settled the affair just minutes after entering the fray. While the Gunners dominated possession with 58 per cent of the ball, they were forced to endure a nervous finale, particularly after Martin Oedegaard picked up a late yellow card. Ultimately, Arsenal’s superior individual quality in the final third proved decisive against Daniel Farke’s gritty outfit.
GOAL rates Arsenal players from Emirates Stadium...