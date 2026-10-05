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Arsenal winger Noni Madueke targeted by European giants after losing starting spot under Mikel Arteta
European giants circling for Madueke
Madueke has emerged as a primary target for some of the top European clubs as his situation at the Emirates Stadium continues to deteriorate. The 24-year-old forward has found himself on the fringes of Mikel Arteta's squad during the early stages of the current campaign, a development that has alerted scouts across the continent.
The England international is currently being monitored by Atletico Madrid and Juventus, two clubs known to be long-term admirers of his direct playing style and dribbling ability, according to The Telegraph. Madueke has made just five appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season, logging a total of 176 minutes and scoring a single goal in the Carabao Cup.
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Struggles for game time under Arteta
Despite arriving at the club with high expectations following a £48.5 million transfer from Chelsea last summer, Madueke has struggled to maintain a consistent spot in Arteta's preferred starting XI. In total, the winger has made 48 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions since his arrival, registering nine goals and four assists.
Last season, the winger managed 16 starts in the top flight, although his progress was hampered by a two-month layoff due to a knee injury. The competition for places has only intensified this year, with Arteta opting for different profiles in his attacking unit. This season, Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres are among the title-winning players who are yet to start a Premier League match.
To further bolster his attacking options, Arteta brought in Christos Tzolis, though the Greek international recently picked up a hamstring injury while on duty with his national team, with no clear timeline for his return. Meanwhile, the emergence of top young talent Max Dowman has only added to the intense battle for wide positions.
Impact on England international status
Madueke's club situation is already beginning to have repercussions for his international career under Thomas Tuchel. The England coaching staff reportedly view him as one of the most effective one-on-one attackers in the national setup, a trait that helped him earn five appearances during the summer's World Cup. However, the lack of regular football at Arsenal resulted in his omission from the latest Three Lions squad for the opening Nations League fixtures, highlighting the urgency of his current predicament.
Having been handed his debut by Lee Carsley in late 2024, Madueke was a key part of the group that reached the World Cup semi-finals. To remain in Tuchel's plans for the next major tournament cycle, the winger needs to be playing week in, week out at the highest level.
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Attacking exodus could continue in January
Arsenal saw a significant overhaul of their attacking options this summer, parting ways with Leandro Trossard, who joined Besiktas, Gabriel Jesus, who moved to Barcelona, and Gabriel Martinelli, who completed a transfer to Al Hilal. With so many key forward figures departing, Madueke could well be the next to follow them through the exit door in the upcoming January transfer window.
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