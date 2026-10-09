'100 per cent!' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists Premier League remains world's best despite Man City's financial rule breaches

City are currently facing severe sanctions after an Independent Commission found the club guilty of breaching 114 financial regulations. The charges relate to a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018.

The Cityzens are actively appealing the damning verdict. If their appeal fails, they could be hit with massive fines or even face complete expulsion from the Premier League.

Amid the fallout, Arsenal manager Arteta was asked to share his thoughts on the situation. The Spaniard previously worked at the Etihad Stadium, winning two league titles as an assistant under former boss Pep Guardiola.