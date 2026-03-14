Getty Images Sport
Arsenal or Man City bound? Sandro Tonali agent says links to Premier League giants was Newcastle star's 'goal'
A strategic move to the elite
Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan in July 2023, for an estimated fee of €70 million on a five-year contract, becoming the most expensive Italian player in history. Reflecting on this record-breaking transfer in an interview with Calcio e Finanza, Riso explained that Newcastle’s immense financial backing and the allure of a higher-level league were the primary drivers. The deal was designed to transform Tonali into a global star. "The deal came about because a club like Newcastle... with unlimited financial resources had decided to invest in Sandro. We considered the idea of having the player play in a higher-level league," Riso stated.
He believes this path has worked, as Tonali is now being linked with title contenders like Arsenal and Manchester City. A. "Exactly, that was the goal from the moment he went to England: to try to make him a star player. I think he's the Italian footballer with one of the highest values
in the world," he said of the transfer rumours.
- Getty Images Sport
Navigating the betting ban
The conversation turned to the midfielder’s 10-month ban in October 2023 for breaching Italian betting regulations, including wagers on AC Milan matches. Riso denied any prior knowledge of the issue, asserting: "No, absolutely not, also because otherwise we would have intervened." Despite the setback, Riso argued that the move to England was a "winning choice" because of how the club and fans supported him during the disqualification, helping him emerge as a changed person.
Mental resilience and 'champion' status
Riso highlighted the stark difference between the reception Tonali received in England versus Italy. He praised Newcastle fans for their unwavering support, noting that Tonali often received standing ovations despite being unable to play. "In England, the mentality is different... We're talking about a guy who made a mistake, the fans noticed, and he was forgiven. Now, Sandro has completely changed," he noted. For Riso, Tonali is a "champion, especially on a human level," who has shown his true potential by reacting correctly to immense difficulties.
- Getty Images Sport
Will the World Cup lead to a summer transfer?
Looking ahead, the prospect of Tonali joining the Premier League's absolute elite remains a high possibility, especially with the World Cup on the horizon. Riso believes Tonali's value is among the highest for any Italian player globally. When asked if a stellar World Cup performance would lead to a move to Manchester City or Arsenal, Riso teased: "I don’t know (laughs), but it’s very likely. Everyone's waiting for the World Cup... everything starts after the World Cup."
Advertisement