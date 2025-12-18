Arsenal hit by more injury problems as key star's return delayed until mid-January after injury setback

Arsenal have been dealt another injury setback after it emerged that Havertz will remain sidelined until early to mid-January following complications in his recovery from knee surgery, as per the Daily Mail. The forward has not featured since sustaining the injury during the Gunners’ opening Premier League fixture of the season against Manchester United on August 17.

The 26-year-old underwent minor knee surgery a week after that match, with initial expectations that he would be available again before the end of the calendar year. His rehabilitation progressed steadily through October and into November, placing him on course for a return far sooner than originally feared.

However, Arsenal’s medical staff were forced to reassess their timeline after Havertz suffered an issue during his final training sessions late last month. The setback occurred when he was reportedly just one week away from being named in a matchday squad, effectively resetting his recovery and delaying his return until next month.