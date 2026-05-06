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Revealed: How much Arsenal’s run to 2026 Champions League final has banked them in prize money - and what they could earn from history-making first European Cup win
The road to the Budapest final
Arsenal are officially heading to the Champions League final on May 30 in Budapest, but the victory over Atletico Madrid at Emirates Stadium has provided more than just a shot at silverware. By securing a 1-0 win in the semi-final second leg and a 2-1 aggregate triumph, the north London club has guaranteed itself a seat at Europe’s top table and a significant boost to its transfer kitty.
The success means Arteta’s squad has already accumulated over 142 million euros (£122m/$167m) in prize money throughout this season's campaign. This record-breaking figure is a testament to the club's consistency across the new league phase and the high-pressure knockout rounds, positioning Arsenal as one of the most profitable teams in world football this year.
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Breaking down the £122 million windfall
The financial journey began with an 18.62 million euro (£16m/$22m) starting fee just for entering the league phase. Arsenal’s clinical form during the initial stages and subsequent progression to the last 16 earned them a further 40.6 million euros (£35m/$48m) in performance fees. This total includes a specific £9.5 million ($13m) payment for successfully navigating the opening hurdle of the competition.
According to estimates from the respected financial blog Swiss Ramble, the Gunners have also garnered 37 million euros (£32m/$43m) from UEFA’s “value pillar” payments. These figures are calculated based on the media market value of their home country and the club's individual European performance over the past five and 10 years, rewarding Arsenal for their improved standing in the coefficient rankings.
Knockout stage bonuses pile up
As the competition progressed, the financial rewards became even more lucrative for the Premier League giants. Arsenal received 12.5 million euros (£11m/$15m) for reaching the quarter-finals, followed by an additional 15 million euro (£13m/$18m) payment for their semi-final appearance. The act of qualifying for the final itself added another 18.5 million euros (£16m/$22m) to the pot.
This tiered structure from UEFA ensures that the deepest runs in the competition are met with transformative levels of income. For Arteta, this provides a massive boost ahead of the summer transfer window, allowing the club to compete for elite targets and maintain their position as genuine contenders both domestically and on the continent.
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What a first European Cup is worth
Should they triumph over either Bayern Munich or PSG in the final, Arsenal are guaranteed an additional 10.5 million euros (£9m/$12m). This final jackpot includes a 6.5 million euro win bonus and an automatic 4 million euros for qualifying for the 2026 UEFA Super Cup. The winner of that showpiece event would then receive a further 1 million euros (£863,000) for their efforts.