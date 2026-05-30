AFP
Arne Slot ALREADY 'in talks' over landing major European job just minutes after Liverpool sacking
European giants move quickly for Slot
In a stunning turn of events, Slot has reportedly emerged as the leading candidate to take charge of AC Milan just minutes after his departure from Liverpool was made official. Despite a difficult end to his tenure at Anfield, the Dutchman’s stock remains high on the continent, and the Rossoneri are keen to snap him up before other suitors emerge.
According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Slot is already the primary target to succeed Massimiliano Allegri at the San Siro. Allegri was relieved of his duties after a disastrous campaign that saw the Italian giants finish fifth in Serie A, missing out on Champions League qualification for the second consecutive year. Reports suggest that talks between Milan and Slot’s representatives are already underway.
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End of an era at Anfield
Slot was relieved of his duties as Liverpool head coach on Saturday following two seasons in charge. The club released a lengthy statement confirming the news and thanking the 47-year-old for his contributions. Liverpool’s owners were quick to acknowledge the difficult circumstances Slot faced, particularly how he guided the club through the grief following the tragic death of Diogo Jota last summer.
During his time on Merseyside, Slot oversaw 113 matches, recording 66 wins, 18 draws and 29 losses. His greatest achievement undoubtedly came in the 2024-25 season, where he masterminded a Premier League title triumph - only the club’s second league trophy in 35 years. However, that success was not enough to save him as the relationship with the fanbase began to sour.
Tactical friction and Salah's stance
The joy of the title victory proved short-lived as Slot struggled to maintain momentum this term. Supporters grew increasingly frustrated with a perceived conservative and "boring" style of play, which stood in stark contrast to the high-intensity approach of his predecessor. Tensions boiled to the point that Mohamed Salah, who has decided to leave this summer after a breakdown in his relationship with Slot, publicly called for a return to the "heavy metal football" that became the club's identity under Jürgen Klopp.
With the atmosphere around the AXA Training Centre becoming increasingly strained, the club felt a change was necessary to reignite the squad for the upcoming season.
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The race for the Liverpool hotseat
As Slot prepares for a potential move to Italy, the focus at Anfield has shifted to who will replace him. Departing Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola is the overwhelming favourite for the role. Iraola has seen his reputation skyrocket after leading the Cherries to a historic sixth-place finish in 2026, securing Europa League football for the south coast club for the first time.
While Iraola leads the race, Liverpool are keeping their options open. Lens boss Pierre Sage, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, and Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness are all believed to be on the club's shortlist.