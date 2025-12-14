Getty Images Sport
Arne Slot sets the record straight on Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future as Egypt star prepares for AFCON
Salah records an assist on eagerly-awaited Liverpool return
Emerging from the substitutes bench on the 26th-minute mark following an injury to Joe Gomez, Salah made his first appearance since his incendiary remarks about Liverpool and manager Slot in the aftermath of last weekend’s 3-3 Premier League draw with Leeds United.
The 33-year-old came close to making an immediate impact against Brighton as he set Alexis Mac Allister through on goal, only for the chance to break down as the Argentina midfielder opted to pass rather than shoot.
However, former Chelsea and Roma winger Salah eventually recorded an assist when his second-half corner was headed home by Hugo Ekitike, who also put Liverpool in front after latching onto Gomez’s knockdown inside the opening minute at Anfield.
- Getty Images Sport
Egypt star launched emotional tirade following Leeds draw
Watching on as an unused substitute as Liverpool twice threw away the lead to draw with Leeds last Saturday, Salah subsequently conducted an emotionally-charged interview in which he was heavily critical of both the club and Slot.
"I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame," Salah told a handful of journalists after the game. "I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager (Slot), and all of a sudden we don't have any relationship.
"I don't know why but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame."
Salah was then absent as Liverpool earned a 1-0 victory over Italian giants Inter in the Champions League in midweek, with Dominik Szoboszlai scoring a decisive penalty in the 88th minute.
Slot attempts to build bridges following Salah's Brighton display
However, following Salah’s impressive display against Brighton, Slot has since set the record straight on his relationship with the Liverpool talisman.
When asked whether there was still a problem between himself and Salah, the Dutchman said: "For me, there's no issue to resolve. For me, he's now the same as any other player. You talk to your players if you are happy or unhappy with things. But there's nothing to talk about after what happened against Leeds after the game."
And in a separate interview with Sky Sports, Slot said: "I think he (Salah) was a threat. The first ball he touched, he almost made an assist for Mac Allister. He was constantly involved in the fact that we had Mo. Pleasing to see but not a surprise.
"It was an easy decision to put him in the squad. I have said many times before what has been said between us will stay between us. We needed him and he assisted to the 2-0 which is nice for us. We have been so many times this season on the wrong side of the set-piece battle. He goes to the AFCON and that means for us another player down. This is what we knew before the season started. Hopefully one or two players can come back from injury."
- Getty Images Sport
Saudi-linked Salah set to join up with Egypt squad for AFCON
While Slot has attempted to build bridges following Salah’s remarks, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool’s No. 11 will remain at the club beyond the January transfer window.
The ex-Fiorentina and Basel ace, who is a target for a host of clubs in the Saudi Pro League, will now head to Egypt’s camp ahead of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), which begins on Sunday, 21 December in Morocco.
Meanwhile, Liverpool return to league action when they travel to Tottenham next Saturday. Slot’s men will then entertain winless Wolves on Saturday, 27 December, in what will be their final home fixture of 2025. They will then play host to Leeds on New Year’s Day.
Advertisement