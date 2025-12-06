Arne Slot makes damning 'crime scene' admission about Ibrahima Konate after Liverpool throw away win at Leeds

While Slot was conducting his post-match press conference, Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah gave an incendiary interview in which he said his relationship with the manager is over after being named on the substitutes bench for the third successive match against Leeds.

In an astonishing tirade, the 33-year-old said he believes he has been “thrown under the bus” by Slot and that he plans to say “goodbye” to supporters in next Saturday’s league clash with Brighton, with the forward unsure if he has a future at the club.

In quotes carried by The Times, he said: “I’m very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season.

“Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

“I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am in the bench for three games, so I can’t say they keep the promise. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club.

“This club, I always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much, I will always do. I called my mum yesterday — you guys didn’t know if I would start or not, but I knew.

“Yesterday I said to [my parents], ‘Come to the Brighton game.’ I don’t know if I am going to play or not but I am going to enjoy it. In my head, I’m going to enjoy that game because I don’t know what is going to happen now. I will be at Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go the Africa Cup. I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there.”