Arne Slot delighted with Hugo Ekitike 'progress' after Liverpool brace as he praises striker's growth

"Slot told reporters: "Just before I took him off there was a moment, I don't know what happened, but I think he hardly could walk anymore because of cramp. What I see with him and I see this with all the players we've brought in this summer, they had to adapt to the Premier League, to that intensity, because they were all young. All the players we brought in are young players, except for Alex [Isak], but all the others are very young.

"So, adapting to the Premier League, that intensity, some of them had to adapt to the Premier League and [the] Champions League. I see all of them making progress in that. So, Hugo has cramp today but I can assure you that he did probably twice as much as in games in the beginning of the season where I had to take him off with cramp as well. That is what this league brings. If you cannot be so intense for such a long time, it's so hard to win a game of football because the best players, athletes, in the world play in this league, and we are trying to prepare them more and more, better and better for that – and I can see that progress with most of our signings, maybe all of them."

