'Your own manager is bantering you!' - Arne Slot angers Liverpool fans with 'won title twice in 30 years' comment amid sack rumours

Slot was asked whether if fans were starting to lose faith in him and told TNT Sports: "Do people not expect that to be possible for me? To be successful? That's new to me, but if you're one-and-a-half years in the job and have already won the Premier League, when the club has won it twice in 30 years, I'm surprised to hear that. But if that is the situation, then I have to accept that.

"I've tried the same things as last season this time around. Every time we've been a goal down, I've made offensive substitutions, and wherever I can, I am playing a team that is as offensive as possible. You cannot play attacking football with the amount of ball possession that we have. Sometimes, it's a disadvantage that we have that much ball possession, because then people expect more from the ball that you have. But the moment you don't have it, you have to press really high, because with a low block, you don't have ball possession.

"Everyone at the club, me, owners, knows what we need to do in order to make the next step in this transition phase, but sometimes a little bit of patience is needed."