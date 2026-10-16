AFP
Arda Guler ends Arsenal and Man City transfer talk by agreeing HUGE new Real Madrid contract
Guler commits long-term future
Guler will be staying at Madrid after agreeing a new contract that extends his stay at the Bernabeu until 2031, as per TEAMtalk. The 21-year-old playmaker has decided to commit his long-term future to the club despite earlier doubts surrounding his role in the squad.
The news comes as a major boost for Los Blancos as they look to secure their most promising young talent. Guler is now poised to continue cementing his importance to the team throughout the remainder of the current campaign.
His commitment officially ends speculation regarding a potential exit, reassuring supporters that the Turkish midfielder remains a fundamental part of the club's long-term project.
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Premier League interest officially shut down
The arrival of Jose Mourinho as Madrid manager was always expected to cause disruption within the squad. Some had speculated that Guler might be one of the players who suffered, with suspicions that his delicate style might not suit Mourinho's demands.
That uncertainty sparked significant interest from the Premier League ahead of the summer transfer window. Arsenal and City were both sniffing around the talented Turk to see if they could snatch him away from Madrid.
However, any window of opportunity for rival clubs has now officially closed. Guler has firmly put an end to those transfer rumours by pledging his future to the club.
Perez backing and key contributions
Guler has continued to demonstrate his value on the pitch despite not being a guaranteed starter every week. He came off the bench against Roma to provide two crucial assists, helping his side dramatically recover from 3-1 down to win the match.
That game-changing impact off the bench further cemented his status for Mourinho as a key attacking option. Furthermore, the youngster is said to be a major favourite of Madrid president Florentino Perez. That strong support from the top hierarchy has reinforced the clear feeling that the player was never going anywhere.
- AFP
Establishing himself at the highest level
The midfielder will look to build on his recent decisive performances and earn even more starting opportunities. With his long-term future secured, Guler can focus entirely on his development and tactical role in the squad.
This season, he has recorded one goal and five assists in nine appearances across all competitions. Next up, Guler will look to contribute once again when Los Blancos face Sevilla in a Liga match this weekend.
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