Aragorn does not approve! Lord of the Rings star & Real Madrid fan Viggo Mortensen writes to newspaper to tear into 'spoilt child' Vinicius Jr over Ballon d'Or boycott
Lord of the Rings star & Real Madrid fan Viggo Mortensen wrote to El Pais condemning Vinicius Jr as a "spoilt child" over his Ballon d'Or boycott.
- Rodri edged out Vinicius Jr for the Ballon d'Or
- Real Madrid's entourage decided to snub the ceremony
- Mortensen slammed the decision in his letter to El Pais