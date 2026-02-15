‘Anything is possible’ - Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane thinking about Robert Lewandowski goal record

Kane has already matched his Bundesliga output from last term this time around, with the target being found on 26 occasions. He has netted six times across his last four appearances, with a brace against Werder Bremen taking him to 500 career goals - becoming the first Englishman to reach that milestone.

He said of that achievement: “Of course, I'm proud to have scored 500 goals. But it was hard work! That's why I'm happy that I've achieved it."

Bayern have 12 Bundesliga fixtures left to take in this season. Kane needs 15 goals to tie Lewandowski and 16 to overtake him. His current strike rate suggests that target should be within reach.

The 32-year-old has told Sky Sports Deutschland of chasing it down: “Anything is possible! Of course, there's still a long way to go and it's an incredible record. I'm in good form and happy to have scored again today and helped the team.”