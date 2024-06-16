Anything less than Euro 2024 glory will be failure for England's most talented squad ever

The Three Lions are rightly being billed as favourites to lift the trophy in Germany this summer, and there will be no hiding place if they fall short

England have come a long way since their humiliating last-16 defeat to Iceland at the 2016 European Championship, which turned out to be Roy Hodgson's last game in charge. Via Sam Allardyce's ill-fated one-game tenure, Gareth Southgate inherited a divided squad completely zapped of confidence, and many felt he had an impossible job on his hands.

But Southgate has since made a whole nation believe again. He's brought a unity to the England dressing room that had been lacking for decades, and turned them into a formidable major tournament team.

A thrilling run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals was followed up by a runners-up finish at the Euros three years later, with Italy only edging out England at Wembley after a penalty shootout. Southgate's men went on to suffer a quarter-final defeat against France at the Qatar World Cup, after dominating for large periods, with a fateful Harry Kane penalty miss proving to be the decisive moment of the game.

England are now being billed as favourites for the Euro 2024 in Germany, which is a reflection of how far they have come. But for all the good work he's done over the past eight years, Southgate will be remembered as nothing more than a nearly man if the Three Lions fail to bring home the trophy, and rightly so; it would represent a colossal waste of the most talented group of players the country has ever seen.