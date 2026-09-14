Anthony Gordon warns Barcelona rivals that their ruthless attack will be impossible to stop

Gordon is relishing his first few months in Spain, marvelling at the tactical flexibility Hansi Flick has instilled. Speaking to club media, Gordon warned opponents about the endless attacking solutions Barcelona possess.

"I am very happy, we know what we are capable of. I think it will be very difficult to prevent us from scoring," Gordon declared. "I think the main quality of this team is that we find a solution in every game situation. So whatever the other team does, I think we can find a solution."