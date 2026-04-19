Another trophy for Harry Kane! Bayern Munich retain Bundesliga title with FOUR games to spare after beating Stuttgart in six-goal thriller

Dortmund left the door open for their arch rivals to seal the title after losing 2-1 against Hoffenheim on Saturday, but Bayern made the worst possible start on Sunday afternoon. Chris Furich gave Stuttgart the lead after 21 minutes, momentarily silencing the home crowd.

Kompany's side woke up after the half hour mark, though, and went in at half-time 3-1 up thanks to goals from Raphael Guerreiro, Nicolas Jackson and Alphonso Davies in a thrilling six-minute period. Kane stepped off the bench in the second half and turned home from close range to make it four, and Bayern then closed out the victory, despite a late consolation goal from Chema Andres, to secure back-to-back domestic crowns and the first trophy in a potential treble.







