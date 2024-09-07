Angel Gomes: Ex-Man Utd wonderkid can show the Red Devils what they're missing by shining in an England shirt

The midfielder has taken the scenic route to international recognition after being given scant opportunities by his boyhood club

March 2017, Manchester Derby day. The game may have between the the two rivals' Under-18s teams and not the seniors, but two future England internationals were in action. A 16-year-old Phil Foden set up Manchester City's first goal in a 2-2 draw, while United's opener was scored by Angel Gomes, also 16. Watching on from the sidelines was Lee Carsley, then City's U18s coach, and he was thoroughly impressed with the two midfielders.

"He was as good in the same level as Phil that day, it was an excellent technique and standard and level of game," England's now-interim boss recalled last week. Foden and Gomes knew each other well already and later that year would combine in spectacular fashion to lead England to win the U17 World Cup in India, beating Brazil 3-1 in the semi-finals before thrashing Spain 5-2 in the final.

The squad, coached by current Leicester City boss Steve Cooper, was crammed with other future stars such as Marc Guehi, Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Emile Smith Rowe, Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Gallagher. Foden has since become the biggest success story, though, having won six Premier League titles with City among a ridiculously long list of trophies and individual awards.

Gomes, however, never got a chance to prove himself at United. Despite becoming the Red Devils' youngest debutant for 64 years in 2017, he left the club in 2020 to join Lille, having made just 10 senior appearances, most of which had been as a substitute.

Now, however, he is back alongside Foden, as well as Gallagher, Guehi and close friend Gibbs-White in an England squad coached by Carsley. And if Carsley ends up becoming Gareth Southgate's permanent successor, then Gomes is likely to play a crucial role in the England team for years to come, as well as further embarrass United for letting him slip from their grasp.