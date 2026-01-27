Angel Di Maria admits Cristiano Ronaldo is ahead of Lionel Messi 'in terms of professionalism by far' & salutes ex-Real Madrid team-mate's hunger to be the GOAT

Ronaldo has still been able to win five Ballons d’Or, but has seen those efforts overshadowed by Messi’s haul of eight Golden Balls. Both men are still going strong, at Al-Nassr and Inter Miami respectively, and are assured of standings among the mortals.

Di Maria has always placed Messi at the top of any all-time chart and reiterated that stance when being pushed on why his compatriot edges above eternal rival Ronaldo: “Cris was all about hard work and effort to be number one, but Messi, drinking mate in the locker room, later showed that he had a gift from God to be the best.”

Former Argentina player and coach Cesar Luis Menotti once said that Di Maria deserved to stand alongside Messi and Diego Maradona in any debate regarding Argentina’s greatest players.

Di Maria said of that lofty billing: “At the time, I was very grateful to Cesar for those words, but I wasn't even close to them because they both belonged to a different world. It was a very kind compliment, and I didn't know Menotti when he said it. When I saw him, I thanked him in person, but I know that's not how it really was and that I'm very far removed from both of them.”

