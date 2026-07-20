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Angel Di Maria sends emotional message to Argentina squad after World Cup final defeat to Spain
Holders surrender world crown
Argentina’s hopes of retaining their global crown ended in heartbreak following a narrow 1-0 extra-time defeat against Spain in New York. Having been reduced to 10 men following Enzo Fernandez's dismissal, Emiliano Martinez's goal was finally breached by substitute Ferran Torres' close-range finish in the 106th minute. This disappointing result sees the Albiceleste equal Germany's record for finishing as tournament runners-up the most times in history.
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Legend salutes historic squad
Although he was no longer on the pitch, Di Maria swiftly took action to boost his former team-mates' spirits by sharing an emotional message on his Instagram story.
The iconic winger insisted that a single defeat in the final would never diminish the incredible legacy built by this generation. Di Maria stated: "A country is proud of you. A country was united once again thanks to the love and the b*lls you put into this World Cup.
"You are history, you are legends, and no one can ever take that away from you. The best national team in the history of our country. Five consecutive finals, no one will ever be able to take that away from you. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR EVERYTHING."
Albiceleste endure nightmare finale
The decisive match was completely stagnant for the defending champions, who set an unwanted record as the first team ever to fail to register a single shot during normal time in a final. High tension and heavy physical clashes dominated the game, peaking when Lisandro Martinez was forced off with a severe first-half injury before Enzo was sent off just ahead of extra time.
While Spain celebrated becoming the first nation to hold both the men’s and women's world titles simultaneously, the Argentine camp had to witness the painful end of their golden era.
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Scaloni faces tactical overhaul
This bruising defeat demands that Scaloni immediately reviews his tactical approach and addresses an ageing squad dynamic. The real test now lies in successfully fast-tracking younger talents like Nico Paz to rebuild their competitive edge ahead of the next international cycle.
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