Romero-Royal-Postecoglou-TottenhamGetty/GOAL
Ritabrata Banerjee

Ange Postecoglou reacts to Cristian Romero's heated on-pitch row with Emerson Royal after seeing Tottenham pair separated by Guglielmo Vicario during bizarre half-time incident at Liverpool

TottenhamAnge PostecoglouLiverpool vs TottenhamLiverpoolPremier LeagueCristian RomeroEmerson Royal

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou refused to pay heed to Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal's on-field heated row during Liverpool clash.

  • Romero and Emerson clashed on-field at Anfield
  • Postecoglou played down the incident
  • Spurs went down 2-4 against Liverpool
