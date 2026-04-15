Andoni Iraola receives Crystal Palace offer but Bundesliga side hope to lure departing Bournemouth boss with long-term project

Meanwhile, German publication kicker reports that Bayer Leverkusen have added the 43-year-old to their shortlist. The Bundesliga side are evaluating potential replacements for Kasper Hjulmand amidst growing internal doubts about his future. Iraola leaves Bournemouth in a strong position, with the club currently sitting 11th in the Premier League. His record this season across all competitions includes 10 wins and 15 draws from 34 matches, securing 45 points in the league so far. Reflecting on his exit, Iraola stated: "It has been an honour to manage AFC Bournemouth and I am proud of what we have achieved together. I’m thankful to the players and staff that I’ve worked with, as well as Bill, who have all made my time here so special."