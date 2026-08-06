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Tom Hindle

Americans Abroad watchability tier list: Christian Pulisic is box office, but who else should USMNT fans tune in for?

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Analysis
AC Milan
Crystal Palace
Strasbourg

A new season has brought about plenty of change in the European landscape of the USMNT player pool, with some big names finding themselves at new clubs.

European football is upon us. Still recovering a bit from the World Cup? Sorry, time to focus elsewhere now! The good news about having so many Americans Abroad is that the quality of the national team is always going to improve. The bad news about having so many Americans Abroad is that it's really rather hard to keep track of them.

It gets even more complicated when you consider this will be a bit of a weird season. There are still a few moving parts here, but only 1(!!) of the star names in the pool - Weston McKennie - is guaranteed to go into the season with the same head coach that he ended 2026 in. This sport is always changing, and continuity is overrated, anyway.

So, who's worth paying attention to, then? Christian Pulisic is always going to generate storylines, whether it's from the bench or not. Chris Richards is a starter in the best league in the world. Tyler Adams' Bournemouth are always a good watch. But less can be said about, say, Johnny Cardoso's Atletico Madrid, who are just going to be a bit boring.

Either way, GOAL has consolidated all of these things nicely into a tier list of which Americans you should watch week in, week out...

  • Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2025-26 new kitGetty

    MUST WATCH TV

    Folarin Balogun (TBD) - Well, it depends where he ends up. There's some pretty good reporting out there that suggests that Folarin Balogun will be PSG-bound. IF that is the case, drop pretty much everything. They're the best club to watch in football, and that is no understatement. If Monaco, that's not so bad, either - especially given that Balogun seems to be the guy for the USMNT going forward.

    Christian Pulisic (Milan) - It's kind of obligatory with Pulisic. He's the USMNT's best player and main man. Milan are going to be interesting this year, especially with Ruben Amorim at the helm. His 3-4-2-1 system means Pulisic will either be used in his best position, or stuck out at wing-back. USMNT fans will certainly hope it's the former.

    Gio Reyna (Strasbourg) - Justice for Gio! Reyna has always been an immense talent, but questions about his attitude and lack of legwork have certainly held him back. A fresh start at Strasbourg, under a relatively unknown manager in Hugo Oliveira, should add plenty of intrigue.

    Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) - Bournemouth are an interesting one. Andoni Iraola had them punching above their weight, and they will have a tough time replicating that success. But Marco Rose is an experienced operator and a busy transfer window should have them competing in the Europa League.

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  • Chris Richards Crystal Palace 2025-26Getty

    WORTH YOUR TIME

    Weston McKennie (Juventus) - Well the good news is that McKennie seems to be valued at Juventus now. He penned a four-year contract in March that will keep him at the club until 2030. Juve have also done a decent job of clearing some dead weight this summer, with Lois Openda and Dusan Vlahovic both out the door. The bad news is that Luciano Spalletti, who oversaw a quite remarkable collapse last year, is somehow still the manager.

    Brenden Aaronson (Leeds) - It's simple. Leeds will always be a good watch, and Daniel Farke absolutely loves having Aaronson in the side. He will play some sort of role every week, and with Leeds expected to be fighting relegation, there will be no shortage of content.

    Haji Wright (Coventry) - Are Coventry going to get battered in the Premier League? Perhaps. But Frank Lampard will try to play football, and this is the best product that the sport can offer. It looks as though Wright will play a prominent role, too, which will be an excellent test of his credentials.

    Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) - With two other senior center backs departing in the last eight months, Richards is now one of the main men for Palace. There's a new coach, too, with former Lens head coach Pierre Sage taking the top job. Whether he can repeat Oliver Glasner's magic remains to be seen, but Richards will play a starring role in whatever drama this is.

  • Antonee Robinson Fulham 2025-26Getty

    DEPENDS ON THE MATCH UP

    Ricardo Pepi & Sergino Dest (PSV) - Alright, be honest: how many of you are watching the Eredivisie every week? There is a world in which Pepi is playing for Fulham this year. But that has not come to pass - and he will instead be practicing his craft at the best side in Holland. PSV should walk the league. The Champions League will be far more compelling.

    Yunus Musah (Milan - for now) - Like Pulisic, but less sexy. Amorim has used Musah in pre-season, but with Lazio and Besiktas both reportedly interested in securing his signature, a proper role looks pretty unlikely. Check in again in a few weeks...

    Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen) - It is no secret that Tillman didn't get on with Kasper Hjulmand. The manager played some pretty turgid stuff, and Tillman never quite settled at his new club. The good news? There's a new manager here. And Carles Mariínez Novell did a lot with a little at Toulouse. The word is that he wasn't the first choice, but that matters little.

    Antonee Robinson (Fulham) - Alvaro Arbeloa is the new man in the dugout for Fulham, and he has already gone about bringing a bit of Spanish flair to his side, spending big on Real Madrid academy products - namely inexperienced striker Gonzalo Garcia. The message is clear: Arbeloa wants to play football. Will Robinson, more of a wing back type, fit into that system? Tough to say.


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  • Tim Weah Marseille 2025-26Getty

    FOR THE REAL FANS

    Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty (Celtic) - Against Rangers, sure! Otherwise, not loads to see here - especially with another title charge from Hearts looking mightily unlikely.

    Alex Freeman (Villarreal) - A fine footballer, but not a guaranteed starter for a La Liga side that hasn't spent a cent this summer? Yikes.

    Tim Weah (Marseille) - A weird one. He was stuck at right back for Marseille last season, and a bit of a strange fit. New manager Bruno Genesio worked wonders with Lille last year. Can he find a role for Weah when others couldn't? TBD.

    Joe Scally (Gladbach) - Consistent minutes for decent-level Bundesliga football? Sure!

  • Johnny Cardoso Atletico MadridGetty

    NEED HELP SLEEPING?

    Tanner Tessmann (Lyon) - Intellectualize a solid-but-not-great utility player for a struggling French team. We dare you.

    Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid) - Let's not sit here and pretend that Atleti are a scintillating watch. Diego Simeone has a load of really good players - chief among them Julian Alvarez - but this is not going to be sexy football. Cardoso will have to put in a disciplined shift for a disciplined team.

    Sebastian Berhalter, Aidan Morris, Max Arfsten (Middlesbrough) - Don't lie to us and pretend you're watching mid-table Championship football for three Americans who will likely never have a starring role on the national team. You won't, and it's just fine.

    Benjamin Cremaschi(Parma) - He was U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year in 2025, which came as something of a surprise. Will Parma give him the platform to go again? Who knows?