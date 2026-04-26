Americans Abroad: USMNT stars Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie cancel out as Brenden Aaronson and Leeds fall in FA Cup semifinal

From the youngest of hopefuls to the most experienced U.S. Men's National Team veterans, there was no shortage of spotlights on Americans playing abroad this weekend.

All eyes were on Italy, where two of the USMNT's most famous faces, Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, collided in a Serie A match with massive implications. Ultimately, neither could make the difference in a physical, injury-filled clash that will leave both teams frustrated by their day at the famed San Siro.

Brenden Aaronson, too, will be frustrated as Leeds United fell one step short of the FA Cup final. They were underdogs in Sunday's semifinal against Chelsea, but Aaronson and Leeds gave it a good go, only to see the Blues go through with a 1-0 win.

It wasn't all doom and gloom, though. Alex Freeman was fantastic in his first La Liga start, while 16-year-old Mathis Albert became the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga by coming on late in a big Borussia Dortmund win.

GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend...