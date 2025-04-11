Americans Abroad: Can Gio Reyna salvage Borussia Dortmund's season, will Tim Weah rebound under Igor Tudor at Juventus, and can Malik Tillman's spark PSV?

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, with tests ahead for Reyna, Tillman and Weah

There's roughly one month left in the regular season of most of Europe's top domestic leagues. Champions will be crowned near the end of May, and clubs are preparing for a final run up the table.

In the Netherlands, reigning Dutch champions PSV are in trouble. Their poor stretch of form has seen them fall back in the title race. However, U.S. internationals Sergino Dest and Malik Tillman have both returned from injury as they look to help spearhead a title push.

League-leaders Ajax have leapt ahead in recent weeks and hold a nine-point advantage. Although it would take a series of upsets for PSV to emerge as a contender, they must strive for three points each game - and a healthy Tillman can help them do exactly that.

In Italy, Tim Weah is looking to find out where he belongs under new Juventus manager Igor Tudor. Is he a fullback? A wingback? A striker? A winger? Nobody knows yet, and it's up to the USMNT standout to show his coach what he can bring to the table. With just one appearance under Tudor, opportunity awaits the 25-year-old.

And in Germany, this is perhaps the final chance of the season for Gio Reyna to make an impact. The 21-year-old was called upon midweek in the Champions league off the bench for his first appearance in nearly a month - and this weekend, Borussia Dortmund meet arch rivals Bayern Munich in the latest Der Klassiker. Is this his moment?

GOAL looks ahead at some of the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend.