'There are no limits!' - Ambitious Charlie Cresswell talks up Rennes Europa League chances as he chases England dream

Leaving his comfort zone proved immensely beneficial after he established himself as a central figure in France, starting 57 out of a possible 68 Ligue 1 games across two seasons at Toulouse. Despite interest from Brighton over a potential return to England last summer, discussions with his partner cemented his decision to join Rennes - a club previously represented by former Leeds team-mates Raphinha, Joe Rodon, and Glen Kamara, as well as ex-England Under-21 colleague Djed Spence.

Reflecting on his emotional departure from Elland Road to prioritise regular game time and continue his growth in Europe, Cresswell told The Guardian: "Leaving England is such a scary, scary decision. That was the biggest decision I made in football. I've been a Leeds fan since I was eight. I'd been at the club since I was 10, but, looking back, I was 20 years old with no games and I needed to get out and go play.

"I'm here doing my job, working as hard as I can, making a career for myself. I had options to go back to England. There's that expectation to win games. That was important for the next step. Being 24, it's about keeping building to get where you want to get to.

"I was picking the right place where I can grow again and keep improving. And the next step for me was to play in Europe and especially to have that expectation to win because, with where I want to go, I'm going to need to build that knowhow of how to win games under pressure. It's a club that sells itself."