'I want to leave a legacy!' - Amad Diallo outlines Man Utd ambition and explains why he always turns to Bruno Fernandes for advice

Since netting a memorable FA Cup winner against Liverpool in March 2024, the wide man has added another 15 goals to his club tally and wants to elevate his output further by studying his fellow forwards. Fernandes' previous spell in Serie A has also given the pair a shared language since the winger arrived at Old Trafford.

Outlining his personal targets for the campaign to the club's official website, Amad said: "This season, I want to score more goals and give more assists. That is something that I want to improve. I want to learn also from other players, like Bruno [Fernandes]. For Bruno, it's natural. From [Matheus] Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan [Mbeumo]. For them, it's natural. I have to learn from them and it's something I'm learning this season and will improve on."

Explaining why he turns to his captain for advice, he continued: "Bruno is the guy I like to talk to when I have a little bit [of a] problem or if I need advice from a player. When I need advice on something, I'm always going to Bruno to talk to him, because he speaks Italian. So, for me, it's easy to ask him what he thinks, which advice he can give me, and I think the player that's helped me a lot here is Bruno. But also when Eric Bailly was here, I was very close to him, but yeah, after Eric, I think Bruno is the guy that helped me a lot since I arrived in this club."