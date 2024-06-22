Alisha Lehmann visits famous Hollywood sign as she continues whistlestop tour of LA with boyfriend Douglas Luiz in the US for Copa America

GOAL/GETTY/Alisha Lehmann InstagramRitabrata BanerjeeAlisha Lehmann visits famous Hollywood sign as she continues whistlestop tour of LA with boyfriend Douglas Luiz in the US for Copa AmericaAlisha LehmannDouglas LuizShowbizBrazilCopa AmericaAlisha Lehmann shared photographs on social media of her visit to the famous Hollywood Sign while on tour in Los Angeles.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLehmann visited the Hollywood SignCurrently in LA after holidaying in Miami and OrlandoWill support Douglas Luiz at Copa America 2024Article continues below