Life after Alexia Putellas, Mapi Leon & Ona Batlle: What next for Barcelona and how will transfers in Catalunya impact Spain's 2027 Women's World Cup title defence?

For the European champions themselves, it's a huge moment. In Putellas, Barca are losing an icon and a talismanic figure, one who was so good this season that she may well win a third Ballon d'Or in the coming months. In Leon, Barca bid farewell to perhaps the best centre-back in the world, and in Batlle they lose a world-class full-back. These are big voids to fill.

The Blaugrana have been good at doing that over the years. Whether via La Masia, which is productive in a way that no other youth set-up in women's club football is, or the transfer window, the club has always been good at replenishing the squad.

How external incomings look this year will be the most fascinating aspect, after the financial constraints of 12 months ago. At that time, the men's team were experiencing real issues in that sense and, because of the way the Financial Fair Play rules are applied in La Liga, it impacted the women as well.

That Hansi Flick's side have just splashed a whopping £69 million ($93m) on Anthony Gordon, though, may suggest things will be different this time around. If Barca can spend, that is great, but they still need to spend well.