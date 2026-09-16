'Running on empty!' – Alex Neil issues honest fitness update on depleted Millwall ahead of West Ham clash

Millwall manager Alex Neil expressed immense satisfaction after his side earned a 2-2 draw away at Middlesbrough in midweek. The Lions established a surprise two-goal half-time lead through strikes from Tairyk Arconte and Lyndon Dykes before the hosts rallied to equalise in the second half.

The result made Millwall the first team to take points off Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium this season.

It provided a much-needed boost after losing four of their previous five matches across all competitions.