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'Always a pleasure!' – Gianluigi Donnarumma and Alessandro Bastoni silence Paris with heroics
Bastoni and Donnarumma star in resilient Paris comeback
Italy secured a hard-fought 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against France at the Stade de France, recovering from Michael Olise's opener. A commanding defensive performance led by Alessandro Bastoni and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma ensured Roberto Mancini's side left Paris with a valuable point.
Michael Olise broke the deadlock for the hosts ten minutes into the second half with a fine strike.
Bastoni initiated a central surge forward in the 68th minute, finishing coolly to bring the Azzurri level.
- LaPresse
Donnarumma reflects on special return and key Rabiot save
Donnarumma produced a string of crucial saves to keep Italy competitive despite France dominating possession. Speaking after the match, the Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper highlighted his difficult stop from Adrien Rabiot as his most challenging moment of the evening.
The goalkeeper expressed joy at returning to the French capital to perform in front of familiar faces.
"It’s always a pleasure to return to Paris," Donnarumma told TF1. "It was a special game for me. It was fantastic to see so many old friends. We put in a big performance. I think the save from Adrien Rabiot’s strike was the most difficult, but I’m very happy to have been able to help my team."
Defensive resilience extends impressive away Nations League streak
Italy's stubborn defensive unit limited France to low-quality chances during periods of intense pressure, generating a higher expected goals (xG) total of 1.56 compared to France's 1.15. Dayot Upamecano received a late red card for the hosts following a second booking, though Italy could not find a late winner.
The result means Italy have lost only one of their last 12 away fixtures in UEFA Nations League group matches.
Donnarumma and Bastoni anchored a structural framework that withstood constant French attacks.
- AFP
Italy build momentum ahead of next international test
Mancini's squad depart Paris with renewed confidence after demonstrating structural discipline against elite opposition. Italy turn their focus toward their upcoming Nations League fixtures as they continue integrating new players into the setup.
France prepare for their next matchday test in Paris on Monday.
Italy aim to extend their unbeaten away run in subsequent international outings.
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