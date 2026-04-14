Alejandro Garnacho removes all Chelsea videos from TikTok account after admitting regrets about Man Utd exit

In a candid interview regarding his exit from the Red Devils, Garnacho reflected on the deep emotional ties he still holds with the club that developed him. While he acknowledged his own role in the breakdown of his time in Manchester, the winger admitted that the love he received from the United faithful remains a significant part of his journey.

Speaking to Premier League productions about his departure and whether he regrets anything, Garnacho said: "Maybe yes, because I loved that club. They gave me the confidence from the start. From Spain, to bring me to the academy, then they bring me to the first team. So it was like four or five years, and amazing love from everyone.

"I remember in the last six months I was just not playing like before at Manchester United. I started to be on the bench, it's not a bad thing. I was only 20-years old, but in my mind it was like I had to play every game. In my mind, maybe it is also on me, I started to do some bad things."