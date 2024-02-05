Alejandro Garnacho is right to keep channelling Cristiano Ronaldo - his ceiling is almost as high as the Man Utd legend

The Argentine attacker is determined to follow the Portuguese icon's example, despite pressure from those back in his homeland

"He is a very fast player, he has incredible ability," Angel Di Maria told Argentina newspaper Ole when asked to assess the potential of his new international team-mate Alejandro Garnacho. "He has a very big future. It depends on him, on his head, to be able to handle it. There’s a reason he’s playing for Manchester United."

Garnacho made his senior debut for Argentina as an 18-year-old back in June, and is now being touted for a leading role in the team ahead of their Copa America and World Cup defences. But Di Maria's glowing endorsement came with a caveat.

"The only thing I wouldn’t do is celebrate like Cristiano [Ronaldo]," the former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain star added. "I would score the goal and I would do like [Lionel] Messi does. I’ll stick with that."

Article continues below

Just days after the publication of that interview, Garnacho appeared to copy one of Ronaldo's most famous celebrations, when the Portuguese superstar sat on the advertising boards after scoring for Real against Atletico Madrid in the 2017 Champions League semi-finals. The significance of Garnacho's second goal against West Ham on Sunday pales in comparison, but it felt like a big statement from the teenager, even if it wasn't intended as a direct response to Di Maria.

Garnacho was United's standout player in the 3-0 victory, which reignited their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish, but this is only the beginning. Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to have ever graced the hallowed Old Trafford turf, and Garnacho looks determined to tread the same path - which is a mindset that should be encouraged by everyone in his orbit.