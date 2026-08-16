Ajax surprise Mika Godts with PSG-themed banner beneath Eiffel Tower following blockbuster transfer

In a move rarely seen in the modern transfer market, Ajax have gone above and beyond to celebrate the departure of Godts to Paris Saint-Germain. The Dutch giants took over a section of the Seine quayside, right in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, to deploy a massive banner dedicated to the 21-year-old winger.

The display was meticulously designed, featuring the traditional red, blue, and white stripes associated with the Parisian club, serving as a bridge between Godts' past in Amsterdam and his prestigious future in the French capital.

This grand gesture follows a flurry of digital tributes from the Eredivisie side, who have spent the last 24 hours flooding social media with highlights and emotional messages for the Belgian international. "Ajax will always be your home," the club shared in one post, while another encouraged him to "bring your talent to PSG."



