adidas x Manchester United launch Bring Back Collection celebrating 1991 UEFA Cup triumph

A walk down memory lane

Celebrate one of Manchester United's biggest trophy wins, as adidas launches the Bring Back collection to honour the side that won the 1991 UEFA Cup. The epic collection includes the revival of the iconic Away kit and classic tracksuit from that era.

The stunning recreations blend the spirit of football history with a modern twist, making it perfect for fans who want to honour the club’s legacy or stand out with bold, retro-inspired style.

All of the pieces are perfect for adding something unique or a vintage aesthetic to your matchday outfit. They're also really easy to add to your day-to-day casual outfits, making every piece super versatile. Channelling the energy of 1991, the design pays tribute to United's historic moment while seamlessly fitting into contemporary wardrobes.

With Alex Ferguson at the helm, the game itself was just a legendary as these pieces, with United winning 2-1 against Barcelona in Rotterdam, with Mark Hughes netting twice to bring the trophy back home. Greatness never fades, and this collection celebrates that with some iconic styles brought to the forefront for a new generation to remember and celebrate.

You don't want to miss out on this one if you're a Red Devils fan, as GOAL breaks down every piece from the adidas x Manchester United Bring Back collection below: