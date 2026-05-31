‘New challenge’ - Has AC Milan superstar opened transfer door to Man Utd with ‘another league’ revelation?

The future of Milan superstar Leao has been thrust into the spotlight after the forward gave a remarkably candid interview regarding his career ambitions. Despite being under contract at San Siro, the 26-year-old indicated that his time in Italy may be drawing to a natural conclusion following a difficult season where he was often played out of position as a centre-forward.

“Personally, I think I’ve already given everything I have in Milan,” Leao said in an interview with Sport TV. “It’s a club that helped me to grow, that supported me in difficult moments and fortunately I’ve also managed to write my name in Rossoneri history. I think that everyone has dreams, ambitions, challenges to face. I aspire to have a new challenge in a new league. And if that were to happen, I’d be very happy. Also because I know I did a good job at Milan.”



