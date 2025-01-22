From David Beckham to Fikayo Tomori: AC Milan's English players ranked as Kyle Walker completes San Siro switch

With the Manchester City captain set to join the Rossoneri on loan, GOAL evaluates all eight of his compatriots' stints at San Siro

Kyle Walker is on his way to AC Milan, with the Manchester City captain set to join the Rossoneri on loan until the end of the season with a view to a permanent switch to San Siro.

The 34-year-old's eagerness to leave the Etihad Stadium midway through the season raised plenty of eyebrows in England, but his move to San Siro has also sparked a lot of discussion in Italy. Indeed, plenty of pundits are unsure if Walker will prove a shrewd signing for Milan, given the veteran defender performed poorly for his country at Euro 2024 and struggled badly at City during the first half of the 2024-25 campaign.

Still, Walker shouldn't struggle to settle at San Siro, which is presently home to three of his compatriots, while five other Englishmen have represented the Rossoneri in the past, although, as GOAL outlines below, some spells went better than others...