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'Best game I ever witnessed' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reveals key reason why PSG & Bayern are 'in a different world'
Arteta stunned by European heavyweights
While Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone questioned the defensive discipline of the free-scoring PSG vs Bayern match, the Gunners manager did not hold back in his praise for the clash between the French and German giants, suggesting the quality on display was unprecedented.
“When I look at that game, Bayern v PSG, it’s probably the best game I ever witnessed in the quality of two teams and especially the individual quality the players delivered, I have never seen something like this,” Arteta said. However, he was quick to point out that their ability to perform at such a high tempo is a direct result of their domestic circumstances allowing for better rotation and recovery.
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Freshness remains the major divide
Arteta believes the grueling nature of the Premier League makes it nearly impossible for English teams to arrive at the semi-final stage with the same physical advantages as PSG or Bayern. He argued that comparing the two environments without considering the physical toll on players is fundamentally flawed given the intensity of the domestic schedule in England.
“To deliver that much quality you have to be very fresh and the difference in the leagues and the way they compete is night and day. And you just have to see a lot of stats recently around it. We are comparing two different worlds. You cannot compare one part of that without any context around it, I don’t think it’s fair,” the Spaniard added.
Fitness concerns for the Gunners
Arsenal's quest for glory is indeed being hampered by a growing injury list as they prepare to face Fulham on Saturday. While a victory would take them six points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, Arteta is sweating on the fitness of club captain Martin Odegaard, who is a major doubt with a knee issue. The Norwegian joins a treatment room that already includes key figures Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz.
“Have every player available and fit at their best,” Arteta noted when discussing the secrets to finishing a season strong. “With that, I’m a happy man. That’s the most important thing. When you talk about the other two teams the other night, how many players were available? All of them, at their very best. That’s the most important thing.”
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Controversy on the European stage
The fatigue factor is not the only hurdle Arsenal are facing, as the fallout from their 1-1 draw with Atleti continues to rumble on. Midfielder Declan Rice is currently walking a disciplinary tightrope following comments regarding the officiating in Madrid. Despite the distractions and the exhaustion, Arteta has called on his players to seize the moment as they look to write their names into the club's history books.
“We know what’s at stake,” he added defiantly. “We need to push it. Everybody has to lead himself and take ownership of the moment because the impact that you can have in the moment now is going to define the history of the club.”
With the finish line in sight for both the Premier League and the Champions League, the Gunners must find a way to bridge the gap between their tired legs and their lofty ambitions.