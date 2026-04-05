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FBL-ESP-REAM MADRIDAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

A sudden U-turn... Real Madrid pull out of a free transfer deal

Transfers
Real Madrid
M. Lacroix
LaLiga
I. Konate
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
Spain

Real Madrid have decided to rule out a free transfer for a defender who will be available during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The website Fichajes reported that Real Madrid do not intend to pursue a deal for Liverpool star Ibrahima Konaté.

Konaté’s contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2026, and his name has frequently been linked with a move to bolster Real Madrid’s defence.

The Spanish website explained that Real Madrid has decided to rule out signing Konaté because it does not wish to engage in a major financial bidding war. 

Real Madrid’s current policy focuses on calculated investments and avoiding deals that could threaten its financial stability.

  • AEK Larnaca FC v Crystal Palace FC - UEFA Conference League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Real Madrid are keeping tabs on a Crystal Palace defender

    In light of this situation, Real Madrid have begun to explore a new option on the transfer market: French defender Maxence Lacroix of Crystal Palace.

    Lacroix is known for his physical strength, speed, and ability to read the game and react quickly, and Real Madrid believe he is capable of adapting quickly to the club’s standards.

    Furthermore, a deal for Lacroix would be more financially viable than one for Konaté, making it an attractive option from both a financial and sporting perspective.

    Real Madrid are looking to sign a defender who offers the required solidity whilst also possessing the potential to develop and improve, qualities which La Croix possesses.

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