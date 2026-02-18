AFP
'It's a shame' - Pierre Kalulu responds to Alessandro Bastoni apology after Juventus defender's controversial red card in defeat to Inter
Moving on from the Bastoni incident
Kalulu was sent off shortly before half-time after receiving a second yellow card for a challenge on Bastoni, who went to ground during the incident. The Inter defender immediately appealed to the referee for disciplinary action, suggesting that Kalulu had pulled his shirt to bring him down. However, television replays appeared to show no clear contact between the two players.
Inter went on to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory with a goal in the final minute, extending their lead at the top of the table to eight points with 61 points. Juventus, meanwhile, remain fifth in the standings with 46 points from 25 matches.
The aftermath of the Derby d'Italia has been fraught with tension, though Bastoni sought to calm the situation by making a public apology for exaggerating the contact. When questioned about the Inter man's gesture, Kalulu remained focused on the future rather than dwelling on a decision that cannot be overturned. "I haven't seen what he said. The match is over now, we have to look ahead and not think about it anymore. I'll only say that it's a shame," the defender admitted, clearly frustrated by the impact the suspension had on his rhythm and the team's momentum.
The 24-year-old did not hide the fact that the incident had taken an emotional toll on him in the days leading up to Juve's European commitments. Reflecting on his mental state following the controversial dismissal, Kalulu explained: "Obviously I was very nervous after this episode, it's better to talk little because saying too many things serves no purpose. I have to think about the pitch, there are other people to talk about these things."
- AFP
A difficult night in Istanbul
Kalulu’s return to the starting line-up did not go as planned, as Juventus suffered a bruising 5-2 defeat at the hands of Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday. It was a defensive nightmare for the Italian giants, who struggled to contain the Turkish side's relentless attacking pressure throughout the contest. Even with a full complement of players for the majority of the game, the Bianconeri looked unusually fragile at the back, a stark contrast to their disciplined performances earlier in the campaign, leaving fans concerned about the team's defensive depth.
Analysing the collapse in Turkey, Kalulu was quick to point the finger at individual lapses rather than tactical failures or superior opposition play. "The goals always come from our own mistakes, it happens, but for me the most difficult thing was this second half: even with the red card we must not concede all these chances," he noted. "We need to understand well what happened, tonight is gone now and in football you have to get your head right quickly because there are other matches."
Refusing to use fatigue as an excuse
With an increasingly congested fixture list, questions were raised about whether the physical demands of high-stakes football across multiple competitions were catching up with the Juventus squad. However, the former Lyon youth product was adamant that exhaustion could not be used as a justification for such a heavy defeat on the grandest stage of European football. He dismissed suggestions that the players were tired, insisting that the shirt they wear demands a higher level of resilience regardless of the schedule.
"No, you can't hide behind fatigue when facing a Champions League match," Kalulu stated firmly when asked if the team's physical energy had hit a wall. "Tonight it went like this, it's very difficult to understand what happened but we need to hold our heads high and do better."
- AFP
Eyes on the future for the Bianconeri
The defeat in Istanbul leaves Juventus with plenty of work to do if they are to secure a favourable position in the play-off tie. The controversy of the Inter game and the disappointment of the Galatasaray result have made for a bruising period, but the Frenchman is confident that the squad possesses the character required to bounce back and prove their critics wrong in the coming weeks.
As Juventus navigate this turbulent stretch, the integration of Kalulu into the heart of the defence remains a key narrative. While the drama involving Bastoni and the subsequent apology added layers of intrigue to the season, the player himself is determined to ensure his performances on the pitch define him rather than the headlines off it. With crucial fixtures on the horizon, the Bianconeri will need Kalulu’s composure and leadership to stabilise a backline that has suddenly found itself under fire.
Advertisement