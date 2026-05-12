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2026-27 club football kitsadidas / Nike
Renuka Odedra

New 2026-27 football kits: Juventus, PSG, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund & all the top teams' jerseys revealed

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Premier League
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Juventus
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Paris Saint Germain
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Celtic
Celtic
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich

All the 2026-27 kits in one place

With the 2025-26 season almost over, minds are now turning to 2026-27, with the biggest clubs in world football releasing all their new kits for the campaign ahead.

Some of the biggest sporting brands and football clubs around the globe have teamed up to produce some genuinely outstanding kits. The annual glut of new shirt releases always showcases the best football culture and fashion has to offer because it's always more than just a football jersey.

Kit manufacturers such as Nike, Adidas, New Balance, and more vie for the attention of football fans by coming up with fresh looks every year, and the demand is such that there is always room for innovation. The bigger, the better.

If you want a refresher on what was released last season, catch up with our complete guide to all the 2025-26 football kits released.

Whether it's a new direction in a futuristic, experimental style or a retro throwback effort, there is a vast array of options to choose from. GOAL takes a closer look at what the top teams will wear in the 2026-27 season.

Shop: 2026-27 football kits

  • Bayern Munich 2026/27 home kitadidas

    Bayern Munich I Home

    Bayern Munich’s new 2026-27 home kit marks a confident return to the club's traditional roots, prioritising a classic Red and White identity. The primary design features a vibrant, deep red base characterised by subtle, tonal vertical stripes. These red-on-red stripes are woven into a textured jacquard fabric, providing a modern depth and structure to the jersey without compromising its iconic monochromatic silhouette.

    It also includes premium gold accents, a colour choice that hasn't been a staple of the home kit since the early 2010s. To celebrate their 2025/26 Bundesliga title triumph, the kit includes a unique championship detail: a gold badge featuring the club’s cockatoo mascot, positioned centrally on the chest between the manufacturer logo and the club crest.

    Bayern Munich kits at adidas Shop now



  • Borussia Dortmund 26/27 home kitPUMA

    Borussia Dortmund I Home

    The Borussia Dortmund 2026-27 home kit is a striking homage to the city’s industrial soul. Moving away from simpler designs, Puma has crafted a jersey rooted in the steel, concrete, and ambition of the Ruhr region. The shirt retains the club's signature Yellow base but is defined by an intricate, tonal graphic pattern that covers the front and lower body.

    This geometric motif draws direct inspiration from the steel framework of the Minister Stein colliery and the lattice-like architecture of the legendary Dortmunder U-Tower, celebrating the city's heritage as it prepares to mark the 40th anniversary of the colliery’s closure.

    Borussia Dortmund kits at PUMAShop now


  • Celtic Home 2026/27 kitadidas

    Celtic I Home

    The 2026-27 Celtic home kit celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Lisbon Lions, designed to honour the historical achievements of the team that brought the European Cup to Celtic Park. The jersey is a tribute to Celtic FC's most iconic 1966/67 season, and the local roots of the players who made the magic happen.

    The kit is adorned with gold details, including a special crest to celebrate 60 years since that legendary season. The overall aesthetic is clean and heritage-driven, deliberately echoing the simplicity of the Lisbon Lions era, while refined fabric textures and engineered ventilation zones are seamlessly integrated into the design.

    Celtic kits at adidas Shop now



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  • Juventus 26/27 home kit adidas

    Juventus I Home

    The Juventus 2026-27 home kit represents a bold return to the Sartorial Elegance that defined the club's most prestigious eras. Moving away from the experimental "barcode" patterns of the previous season, this kit focuses on a clean, uniform application of the iconic black and white vertical stripes. The design is anchored by a retro-inspired, fold-over polo collar in crisp white, which lends the jersey a tailored, high-fashion aesthetic intended to look as sharp on the streets of Turin as it does on the pitch at the Allianz Stadium.

    The defining characteristic of this year’s kit is the heavy use of Gold Metallic accents, replacing the pink highlights of the previous cycle. This shimmering gold is applied to the simplified Juventus 'J' crest, the Adidas performance logo, and the sponsor branding, creating a luxurious contrast against the monochrome base.

    Juventus kits at adidas Shop now


  • PSG 2026-27 home kitNike

    PSG I Home

    The Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 home kit marks a profound return to the fundamentals of Parisian design. For this iteration, Nike has moved away from the recent experiments with paintbrush effects and offset graphics to restore the legendary Hechter stripe to its full glory. The jersey features a vibrant Old Royal blue base, a lighter, more electric shade than the deep navy of previous years, anchored by a bold, wide central red stripe flanked by two crisp white lines.

    In a move that has delighted traditionalists, this iconic tri-colour band now continues seamlessly onto the back of the shirt, creating a unified flow that mirrors the flags waved by the ultras at the Parc des Princes.

    PSG kits at Nike Shop now