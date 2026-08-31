'They need him!' - Paul Scholes urges Manchester United to sign £75m Newcastle defender after Luke Shaw struggles

Manchester United legend has urged his former club to resurrect their interest in Newcastle United defender Hall following Shaw's difficult start to the new campaign. Despite a high-scoring 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford, Scholes expressed deep concern regarding the defensive stability of Michael Carrick's side.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes was blunt in his assessment of United's performance and the need for new blood. "I think United would have taken going 1-0 down, the way they played in the first half. It could have been two or three," Scholes said.

He added: "What we saw yesterday, I think that sums what you’re going to get from United. They could have been two or three down but also, you look at the second half, and they were devastating."