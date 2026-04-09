In an official move following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Dr Patrice Motsepe met today in Rabat with Royal Moroccan Football Federation President Fawzi Lekjaâ.

The meeting was held at the Mohammed VI Football Academy and also drew the Confederation’s First Vice-President, Fawzi Lekjaâ, and Acting Secretary General, Samson Adamo.

Motsepe told reporters that CAF remains fully committed to its regulations, stating: “We must await the final ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).”

“We are following the legal process and it is our duty to protect the integrity and reputation of the 54 member associations. We must respect any decision issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to settle the final dispute regarding 2025,” he added.

He also warned against baseless allegations, stressing that CAF will correct any misinformation.

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Motsepe also addressed the identity of the true African champion, explaining that he had presented the trophy to Koulibaly

following the player’s unexpected exit from Libya. He further noted that Aliou Cissé is set to take charge of a new African national team.

Returning to the Africa Cup of Nations final, he admitted, “It is a huge disappointment, and we are currently preparing comprehensive amendments to the competition’s laws and regulations.”

He added that CAF is amending several articles in the competition regulations to prevent similar irregularities.

He added that future sanctions will be tougher, designed to safeguard the credibility of African football, enforce compliance, and protect the sport’s reputation at home and abroad.

Motsepe also praised Morocco’s organisation of the tournament, calling the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations “the most successful edition in the competition’s history, despite the challenges during the final”.

“Every aspect—the hotels, the stadiums, and every detail—was of the highest standard, so I consider it an exceptionally successful edition,” he added.