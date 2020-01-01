Porto start Sanusi, Mbemba and Marega for Olympique Marseille clash

The Portuguese outfit will be counting on their African imports to inspire them to victory against the French topflight side on Tuesday night

Zaidu Sanusi, Moussa Marega and Chancel Mbemba have been handed a starter’s role as FC take on Olympique in Tuesday night’s encounter.

After a defective start in the 2020-21 campaign against , the Dragons secured their first victory against Olympiacos - defeating the Greek team 2-0 inside Estadio Do Dragao thanks to goals from Fabio Vieira and Sergio Oliveira.

They would be eyeing their second victory when they host Marseille, who are without a win after two games.

And to grind out the result against the Phocaeans, manager Sergio Conceicao has named a strong line-up that comprises of the , and . internationals.

In a 4-3-3 formation, Sanusi will partner Mbemba, Malang Sarr and Wilson Manafa in the defence to cover up for goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin.

Sergio Oliveira, Mateus Uribe and Otavio hold sway in the Primeira Liga side’s middle as Marega will lead the hunt for goals alongside Luis Diaz and Jesus Corona.

Senegal’s Mamadou Ndiaye and Guinea Bissau’s Nanu are among the named substitutes for the former European champions while Senegalese goalkeeper Mouhamed Mbaye is out of the team owing to a knee injury.

Victory for third-placed Porto in this Group C clash will boost their qualification chances in a zone that parades the Citizens and the Legends.